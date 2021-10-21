erdogan-says-turkey-will-recoup-money-paid-to-us-for-f-35-jets

President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed Turkey and the United States will make progress in talks for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and that Ankara will recoup $1.4 billion it paid for F-35s it is blocked from buying, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday.

“We will get this $1.4 billion of ours one way or another,” the state-owned agency quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on a return fight from Nigeria.

“I believe we will make progress. We will of course talk about this with (US President) Biden at the G20 meeting in Rome.”

[Reuters]