turkish-army-in-land-grab

Cyprus’ president will denounce the concession of land in the occupied Cape Apostolos Andreas area to Turkish occupying forces in northern Cyprus to the European Union and the United Nations, according to government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Kathimerini Cyprus has reported.

In a written statement, Pelekanos said that “following the decision of the pseudo-state to cede land in the occupied areas… to the occupying army, President Nicos Anastasiades will send a letter to the UN secretary-general, the members of the Security Council and the heads of state and government of the EU member-states, to denounce the new illegal and provocative action by the occupying regime.”