Mitsotakis: Support for households during energy crisis will continue

The government has taken significant measures to reduce consumer power bills after the rise in electricity and natural gas prices, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in Brussels, where EU leaders are meeting to debate their response to soaring energy prices.

“We will continue to intervene in the energy market to support Greek households and small and medium-sized enterprises for as long as the crisis lasts,” he noted, as he arrived for the European Council meeting.

Some options would be to buy natural gas from the EU or increase the storage of natural gas to prevent short-term price spikes when consumption needs rise.

In this context, the Eastern Mediterranean could conditionally become an alternative source of energy for the European Union, he pointed out. He said that “liquefied natural gas could be transported from Egypt to Greece and then to the European gas network, or electricity could be produced in North Africa under ideal conditions and be transferred by cable from Egypt to Europe through Greece,” for example.

Security in the Eastern Mediterranean acquired a different significance from this perspective, he said. [AMNA]