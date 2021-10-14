PM praises Greece-Egypt energy deal as ‘bold strategic initiative’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a statement on social media praising the energy agreement signed between Greece and Egypt on Thursday.

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed today by Greece and Egypt secures the flow of green energy and enhances Europe’s energy security. The interconnection of transmission networks between our two countries represents a bold strategic initiative,” read the statement uploaded by the prime minister’s Twitter account.

The deal is the first interconnection between Europe and Africa in the south-eastern Mediterranean. The project seeks to improve the region’s security of supply, increase cross-border energy exchange, and allow for the further development of renewable energy sources.