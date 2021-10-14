NEWS

PM praises Greece-Egypt energy deal as ‘bold strategic initiative’

pm-praises-greece-egypt-energy-deal-as-amp-8216-bold-strategic-initiative-amp-8217

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a statement on social media praising the energy agreement signed between Greece and Egypt on Thursday.

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed today by Greece and Egypt secures the flow of green energy and enhances Europe’s energy security. The interconnection of transmission networks between our two countries represents a bold strategic initiative,” read the statement uploaded by the prime minister’s Twitter account.

The deal is the first interconnection between Europe and Africa in the south-eastern Mediterranean. The project seeks to improve the region’s security of supply, increase cross-border energy exchange, and allow for the further development of renewable energy sources.

Energy Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Athens and Cairo sign electricity pact

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Tuesday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Blinken: Biden to raise issue of Turkey’s East Med activities during meeting with Erdogan

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece condemns weekend attack on Saudi oil port

egypt-issues-new-map-of-eez
EAST MED

Egypt issues new map of EEZ

dendias-says-issue-with-egypt-s-block-tender-essentially-resolved
NEWS

Dendias says issue with Egypt’s block tender ‘essentially resolved’

[File photo]
DIPLOMACY

Biden wants to deepen Greek-US relations, says US envoy 