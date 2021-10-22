armed-forces-chief-flies-in-rafale-jet

Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), flew over France in a Rafale fighter jet on Friday.

“I cannot use words to describe the awe one feels,” read a statement uploaded to the general’s social media accounts, adding that “we shall soon feel the Gr by the “Gusts of Wind” (the translation of Rafale) in Greek skies with the Hellenic Airforce and our pilots fully ready and committed to securing peace and stability.”

The first six Rafale, made by French Dassault Aviation, are expected to be delivered before the end of the year, with a further six new planes expected in the first half of 2022.