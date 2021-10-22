NEWS

Armed Forces Chief flies in Rafale jet

armed-forces-chief-flies-in-rafale-jet

Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), flew over France in a Rafale fighter jet on Friday.

“I cannot use words to describe the awe one feels,” read a statement uploaded to the general’s social media accounts, adding that “we shall soon feel the Gr by the “Gusts of Wind” (the translation of Rafale) in Greek skies with the Hellenic Airforce and our pilots fully ready and committed to securing peace and stability.”

The first six Rafale, made by French Dassault Aviation, are expected to be delivered before the end of the year, with a further six new planes expected in the first half of 2022.

Defense
READ MORE
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks before signing the renewal of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, October 14. [AP]
NEWS

Greek-US relations taken to new level

turkey-s-erdogan-says-us-proposed-f-16-sales-in-return-for-its-f-35-investment
NEWS

Turkey’s Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment

[Reuters]
NEWS

Deal with strong US guarantees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 14. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]
NEWS

Blinken praises Greece’s role as ‘regional leader’

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece, US publish joint declaration after talks in Washington

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sign the renewal of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington, on Thursday [Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP]
NEWS

Blinken says renewed US-Greece defense deal to advance stability in Eastern Med