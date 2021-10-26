Second dose of J&J Covid vaccine available from next week

People who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 will be able to book an appointment for the company’s booster shot next week, a Health Ministry official said at Tuesday’s regular public briefing.

The emvolio.gov.gr platform for booking vaccine appointments will open for the booster of the single-shot J&J vaccine on November 4, said Marios Themistokleous, secretary general for primary healthcare.

He added that the third dose developed by Pfizer/BioNTech will also be available as a booster for people who had their first round of vaccination with J&J.

Speaking at the same briefing, the president of the National Vaccination Committee also urged the public to get vaccinated, both against the flu and Covid-19.

Maria Theodoridou cited a new study in the United Kingdom which found that becoming infected with both viruses at the same time the possibility of potentially fatal complications by 20%.

“A shot in time saves nine,” Theodoridou said, using the old adage.