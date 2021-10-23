coronavirus-figures-are-deteriorating

With more than 3,000 cases of Covid-19 per day on average last week, Greece appears to be moving in the same direction as the rest of Europe where there has been a recent worsening of the coronavirus figures.

Health authorities on Friday reported 3,585 new cases of the disease, with the average number of daily cases over the last week at 3,028 compared to 2,372 the week before (Friday, October 15). Moreover, an additional 36 patients died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

From the beginning of October until Friday, 727 patients who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 died.

The number of intubated patients (348) has remained stable. However, an increase has been recorded in the admission of new patients to hospitals, with 250 on Friday alone – the largest number recorded since mid-September.

Almost nine out of 10 intubated patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while the same is true for 75% to 80% of those who have been hospitalized but not intubated.

At the same time, Covid-19 vaccinations are moving at a slow rate.

Out of the 26,204 doses administered on Friday, more than half (13,427) were booster shots, 5,808 were second doses and 7,809 were first doses. The data of previous days were similar.

Overall, as of Friday, 258,150 booster doses had been administered. People that can receive a booster are those who are immunosuppressed, as well as all people over the age of 50, health professionals and people with underlying conditions for whom six months has passed since the completion of their basic vaccination.

The need for a third dose, especially in people over the age of 65 and the immunosuppressed, is demonstrated by a study from Israel, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.