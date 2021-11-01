NEWS

Greece donating thousands of vaccines to Vietnam, president says

[InTime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Monday that Greece will donate 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, during a meeting with Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan who is on an official visit to Athens. 

Sakellaropoulou noted that Greece and Vietnam share common values ​​and that bilateral relations have been getting stronger. 

For her part, Xuan thanked Greece for the offer of the vaccines and extended an official invitation to Sakellaropoulou to visit Vietnam, noting that the two countries are distinguished for respecting international law.

