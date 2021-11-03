athens-committed-to-backing-european-course-of-western-balkans

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated Athens’ firm commitment to the European course of the Western Balkans and stressed that it looks forward to the full implementation of the Prespes Agreement Greece signed with North Macedonia in 2018.

Speaking during a meeting with visiting Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, Dendias stressed the importance of the Western Balkan countries’ integration into the European family, insisting that this is the only way forward and that Greece will continue to provide assistance to this end.

Regarding the name deal with North Macedonia, he said the agreement must be respected, using the Latin phrase to this effect, “pacta sunt servanda.” Dendias also noted Greece’s steadfast opposition to forces “which might want to redraw the map of our region.”

He referred to the influence of external factors in the guise of development aid and supposed historical, cultural and religious traditions that promote extreme ideologies and a destabilizing agenda in the Balkans. Both ministers also agreed that Greece and Serbia will expand cooperation to the level of tripartite meetings, and also in quadripartite schemes.