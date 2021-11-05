NEWS

Cyprus expands Covid-19 booster shots to all aged 50 and over

cyprus-expands-covid-19-booster-shots-to-all-aged-50-and-over
Cyprus expanded its Covid-19 vaccination booster shot drive on Thursday to include everyone 50 and over, as well as those who have been diagnosed as obese irrespective of age.

A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated. Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over.

According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16-17 year-olds and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.

Around one in 10 people on Cyprus have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic with some 570 having died as a result of the virus.

