nautical-geo-in-block-1-of-cyprus-eez

The Nautical Geo, a Greek-Cypriot research vessel under the Maltese flag, has entered block 1 within the Mediterranean island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The biggest part of the block lies south of Cyprus’ southern Limassol district.

The ship, which was until Thursday anchored off the town of Larnaca, is set to conduct seismic surveys in line with the navigational telex (Navtex) issued by the Republic of Cyprus.

The Nautical Geo arrived in the area a day after Turkey again accused Greece and Cyprus of taking “steps that increase tensions,” threatening to intervene in any Nicosia action to drill in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry Tanju Bilgic spoke of an attempt to send research ships to the “Turkish continental shelf.”

Bilgic said that Ankara was responding to the challenges both on the field and at the table [of negotiations] and would not allow the rights it claims to have to be violated. He also said that Ankara “will continue to give answers” if Cyprus starts drilling.