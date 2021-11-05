NEWS

Police clash with firefighters in Athens protest

[InTime News]

Police clashed with firefighters during a protest rally by the latter outside the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Athens.

According to reports, the police fired tear gas and flash grenades and deployed a water cannon against the firefighters.

Traffic on Kifissias Ave, where the protest took place, was halted for about 20 minutes.

Police later said they made five arrests. Reports say a forest firefighter was injured.

About 2,000 seasonal firefighters from all over Greece took part in the demonstration, which was staged to demand that they be made permanent.

