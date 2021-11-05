investigation-into-isis-suspect-stepped-up-after-he-names-others-involved

The investigation into the case of the 34-year-old Iraqi man arrested on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State last month ago has been stepped up as he has named other individuals who were involved in ISIS and who may also be in European territory.

According to court sources, the case was placed in the hands of a special investigating magistrate as it had grown in seriousness.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody in his home in the Athens suburb of Patissia – where he lived with his wife and their four children – in an operation by the police’s counterterrorism unit, which was acting in cooperation with Greece’s EYP intelligence service following a tipoff from a foreign agency.

Greek authorities were reportedly presented with social media footage featuring the suspect in two ISIS videos dating to 2014.

The man is believed to have crossed into Greece via Turkey in 2017. He applied for asylum twice and was rejected both times. [AMNA]