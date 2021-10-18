shootings-of-pro-kurd-party-supporters-probed

The Hellenic Police and counter-terror units have been placed on heightened alert after a series of attacks by unknown assailants on a total of five Kurdish supporters of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is cracking down on.

The first of the two shootings occurred on the night of September 5 in Piraeus, injuring two brothers, aged 21 and 25, who were shot at close range and suffered leg injuries while sitting on a terrace on Akti Moutsopoulou.

The second occurred a month later, on October 7 in Anavyssos, resulting in the serious wounding of three young Kurds of Turkish origin from Turkey and Iraq, aged between 25 and 30, who came under a hail of bullets while they were on the veranda of a house they had rented on Airbnb.

All of the Kurds that were attacked had applied for political asylum in Greece, fearing persecution in Turkey.