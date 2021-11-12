american-fighter-jet-lands-safely-in-larissa-after-mishap

An American fighter jet was able to land safely at the Larissa Air Base in central Greece after a mishap during a NATO exercise dubbed Operation Castle Ford.

An official with the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) confirmed in a statement to Kathimerini that the F-15E Strike Eagle of the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, “lost its canopy over an unpopulated area in the vicinity of Livadi [village].”

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

“The aircraft landed safely at Larissa Air Base, Greece, and no one was injured. The incident was reported to the Hellenic Air Force and is currently under investigation,” the statement added.

“F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft are currently operating out of Larissa Air Base in support of Castle Forge, US Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa’s premier Agile Combat Employment exercise that brings NATO allies and components together to demonstrate a credible and reassuring presence in the Black Sea region,” the official said.