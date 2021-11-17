greek-unemployment-rate-fell-in-september

The unemployment rate in Greece fell to 13% of the workforce in September 2021 from 13.9% in August 2021 and 16.5% in September 2020 according to a report by the Hellenic Statistical Authority released on Wednesday.

Specifically, the number of unemployed people in Greece totaled 609,501 in September, down 169,335 from September the year before (-21.7%) and down 45,571 (-7%) compared with August 2021. The unemployment rate among women fell to 16.9% from 20.3% in September 2020 and among men to 9.8% from 13.4%, respectively.

In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate fell to 28% from 29.5% in September 2020, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 12.2% from 15.7%, respectively. The number of employed people totaled 4,081,787, up 3.6% from September 2020 and up 0.2% from August 2021. [AMNA]