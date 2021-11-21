NEWS

Zante church official suspends 14 priests who refuse to be vaccinated

Zante Metropolitan Dionysios has suspended 14 priests who refused to be vaccinated on Saturday. The metropolitan had given a clear warning and had asked that everyone in the Zante Metropolis be vaccinated. He has permanently removed one of the 14 priests and given the rest a deadline until the end of the week to get vaccinated.

The move by the metropolitan did not please everyone however and a small section of the island’s population shared flyers accusing the metropolitan of “satanic acts” and “illegal and inhumane” decisions.

