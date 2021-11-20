ecumenical-patriarch-arrives-in-athens

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios arrived in Athens on Saturday afternoon for a five-day visit to Greece (Nov. 20-25).

The Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians is visiting the country in the context of events organized in Athens by the Church of Greece and other bodies on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the patriarchal throne.

Vartholomaios was greeted at the airport by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

On Saturday afternoon, he will meet with the Archbishop of Athens and all of Greece Ieronymos, while during his stay he will also hold a meeting with the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament and the leader of the main opposition.