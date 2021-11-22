Akar says Greece ‘playing the victim card’

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar at the start of the second day of meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence with EU partners at the NATO headquarter in Brussels, Belgium, 22 October 2021. [Stephanie Lecocq/EPA]

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece of “playing the victim card” in its relations with Turkey, while accusing the government in Athens of creating tensions in bilateral ties.

“[Greece] has repeatedly and constantly made provocations, aggressive statements and actions which raise tension,” Akar said Monday. He added that the government in Athens is “falsifying facts and misleading [other states],” while being the one which, in fact, violates international law.

“[Greece] is making selfish statements in order to draw attention to itself,” he said.

“They are trying to portray themselves as the victim and Turkey as the aggressor. However, history and ongoing developments clearly show that it is them who are adopting an expansionist and aggressive policy,” Akar said, accusing Athens of pursuing a policy of victimization.