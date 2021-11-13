No military alert, government says

Government sources say that a report about Greek forces being placed on high alert for fear of a spike in migration flows from Turkey is not accurate.

Earlier Saturday, Kathimerini had reported that all of Greece’s armed forces had been placed on high alert across the country following the recent threatening statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about opening the border and new refugee flows.

Government sources told Kathimerini that there is no issue deterioration of the situation. “We are ready as always. There is nothing extraordinary,” they added.

Shortly afterwards, the Ministry of National Defense clarified that the meeting of the military leadership convened Friday by the head of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Gen. Konstantinos Floros, dealt with “current issues” concerning the varios services.