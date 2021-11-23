NEWS

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov 24

abu-dhabi-crown-prince-to-visit-turkey-on-nov-24
[AP]

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Turkish Presidency said, as the regional rivals try to repair frayed tied.

Reuters reported last week that Sheikh Mohammed would visit Turkey for the first time in years. The two countries have battled for regional influence and backed opposing sides in conflicts, but Ankara has sought to reduce tensions with the UAE and its Arab allies in recent months.

“Steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed,” the Turkish presidency said. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek foreign minister ‘pessimistic’ over possibility of resolving Cyprus issue

[InTime News]
NEWS

Dendias hints Spain should follow France’s example in dealings with Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (r) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez shake hands after a joint news conference following talks at the presidential palace in Ankara, on Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Athens vexed by Madrid as Turkey ups overflights

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece and Turkey to attend Paris Libya summit

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

[Intime News]
NEWS

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey