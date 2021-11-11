NEWS

Greece and Turkey to attend Paris Libya summit

[InTime News]

Greece and Turkey will both attend the Paris International Conference on Libya set for Friday, with Turkey announcing its participation on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first summit on Libya which Greece has been invited to attend, something which government sources indicate is a strong sign that Greece is valued by her allies and European partners.

In his address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reiterate Greece’s position on Libya, including an adherence to the timeframe that will see free elections conducted in December, keeping to the terms of the October 23 ceasefire, and for all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya as soon as possible.

Turkey will be represented Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

The conference is a French initiative. [AMNA]

Diplomacy Turkey
