Migrant flows to Europe up, but Aegean sees drop

With the European Union under immense pressure from increased migrant flows through various routes, the only area with a decrease in arrivals – by 11% this year compared to 2020 – is that of the Aegean islands.

More specifically, 15,770 illegal crossings were recorded in the eastern Aegean in the first 10 months of 2021, 11% lower than in 2020 and 76% less than the corresponding period in 2019.

Despite this drop, the Migration Ministry will inaugurate upgraded accommodation facilities for migrants on Leros and Kos this weekend, while it will also create three more, on Lesvos, Chios and Evros. New facilities are already operating on Samos.

Elsewhere, the number of illegal crossings at Europe’s external borders in the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 70% (160,000 people) compared to the same period last year and 45% compared to 2019, according to EU border patrol agency Frontex.