Coronavirus: 96 deaths, intubations at 6.5-month high

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations rose, with the latter reaching their highest level in six and a half months.

Greek health authorities announced 3,823 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 96 deaths, up from 82 the previous day.

There were 647 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 641 a day earlier and 590 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 924,506 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 17,959 fatalities, 646 of them last week.