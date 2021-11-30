appointments-tripled-after-announcement-mandating-jabs

The number of persons over 60 years of age who booked an appointment for a vaccine against Covid-19 tripled after an announcement by Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Tuesday, making them compulsory for those in that age group, according to sources.

From 500 appointments booked between 11 a.m. to noon, when Mitsotakis made the announcement, the number jumped to 1,500 in the next hour, Kathimerini understands.

Authorities said they would impose a 100 euro fine on every individual over the age of 60 who was not vaccinated.

The measure would apply each month from January 16 onwards.