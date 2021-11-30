NEWS

Appointments tripled after announcement mandating jabs

appointments-tripled-after-announcement-mandating-jabs
[Intime News]

The number of persons over 60 years of age who booked an appointment for a vaccine against Covid-19 tripled after an announcement by Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Tuesday, making them compulsory for those in that age group, according to sources.

From 500 appointments booked between 11 a.m. to noon, when Mitsotakis made the announcement, the number jumped to 1,500 in the next hour, Kathimerini understands.

Authorities said they would impose a 100 euro fine on every individual over the age of 60 who was not vaccinated.

The measure would apply each month from January 16 onwards.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Alarm over high risk posed by Omicron

greek-pm-wants-booster-shots-for-over-60-a-condition-for-free-travel
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel

themistokleous-there-are-no-magic-wands
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Themistokleous: ‘There are no magic wands’

protection-may-last-longer-after-vaccine-booster-dose
NEWS

Protection may last longer after vaccine booster dose

[AP]
NEWS

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

[Massimo Percossi/EPA]
NEWS

Breakthrough infections rise, as booster platform opens