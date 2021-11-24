greek-pm-wants-booster-shots-for-over-60-a-condition-for-free-travel

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has written a letter to European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to propose that a Covid vaccine booster dose be considered as a condition for free travel across the European Union for citizens over 60 years old as cases surge.

Such a measure, Mitsotakis says in his letter, must be reflected in the European digital certificate and in the delegated act concerning the validity period of the European digital certificate that the EU’s executive arm plans to adopt this week concerning free movement within the bloc.

“Such a policy initiative will help our health systems to cope more efficiently with a heavy winter of hospitalizations but also to sustain control over the virus and pandemic without moving to new horizontal restrictions that would put in jeopardy the recovery of our economies and the freedom of movement,” Mitsotakis said.

“I believe that mandating the third dose as part of the certification of vaccination for citizens over 60 would be an important step in our fight against the pandemic,” he said.