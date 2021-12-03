NEWS

Wine producers fear loss of funding due to EU policy

wine-producers-fear-loss-of-funding-due-to-eu-policy
Greek wine producers fear that the adoption of a European report on the fight against cancer could lead to reduced EU support funds for their sector.

With the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Beating Cancer scheduled to vote on December 6 on a report stating that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for cancer prevention, Greek wine producers fear that this could lead to reduced EU support funds for their sector.

The concern stems from the EU’s intent to take measures to limit alcohol without distinguishing between high-alcohol beverages and wine. 

“Concern is growing in the runup to the adoption of a European report on the fight against cancer, which considers any alcohol consumption to be harmful and could set a new policy direction in Europe,” said KEOSOE, the National Agricultural Cooperative of Wine Products.

The text of the report, if voted by the committee, as is likely, would have to be approved at the beginning of 2022 by the Plenary in order to be taken into account as a policy direction by the European Commission.

Wine EU
READ MORE
[Matthias Rietschel/Reuters]
NEWS

Politico: EU Commission backtracks on ‘inclusive language’

European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Dec 1, 2021 [AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool].
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
NEWS

EU brings forward Pfizer/BioNTech Covid shot for younger children

[Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
NEWS

EU could approve shot against new coronavirus variant in 3-4 months

[AP]
NEWS

EU proposes booster jab for summer 2022 travel

eu-recommends-9-month-limit-on-covid-19-vaccine-validity-for-travel
NEWS

EU recommends 9-month limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel