wine-producers-fear-loss-of-funding-due-to-eu-policy

With the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Beating Cancer scheduled to vote on December 6 on a report stating that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for cancer prevention, Greek wine producers fear that this could lead to reduced EU support funds for their sector.

The concern stems from the EU’s intent to take measures to limit alcohol without distinguishing between high-alcohol beverages and wine.

“Concern is growing in the runup to the adoption of a European report on the fight against cancer, which considers any alcohol consumption to be harmful and could set a new policy direction in Europe,” said KEOSOE, the National Agricultural Cooperative of Wine Products.

The text of the report, if voted by the committee, as is likely, would have to be approved at the beginning of 2022 by the Plenary in order to be taken into account as a policy direction by the European Commission.