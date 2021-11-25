NEWS

EU recommends 9-month limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel

The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a document.

The European Commission will recommend its member states continue to welcome travellers vaccinated with shots approved by the bloc, the report said, adding it will also suggest that countries reopen from Jan. 10 to people vaccinated with shots approved by the World Health Organization.

An announcement on the proposals, which cover travel from outside the EU, is expected later on Thursday, the report said.

The news came at a time when the EU’s public health agency European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) suggested that COVID-19 vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults, in a major change to the agency’s guidance.

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also suggested that the EU make Covid booster shots a condition for travel across the bloc. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)

[Reuters]

