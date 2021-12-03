ministries-to-relocate-to-abandoned-pyrkal-complex

Buildings with some 62,000 square meters of office space and a maximum height of 28 meters are set to be constructed in the abandoned PYRKAL industrial complex at Agios Dimitrios, to house ministries that will be transferred there from the center of Athens. The same area will have a park divided into two different sections.

The provision was included in a package of amendments of the Development Ministry’s bill on strategic investments voted through by Parliament three days ago. It also foresees the concession of 12.8 hectares of forest area for children’s camps next to the eastern Attica seaside resort of Mati, which was a constant request of the residents of the area.