Greece and Russia prepare for leaders’ meeting
Ahead of next week’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis jointly chaired the 13th Joint Greek-Russian Interministerial Committee in Moscow on Tuesday with Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev.
Both sides signed a cooperation protocol including agreements the fields of tourism, energy, transport, scientific and technological cooperation, interregional cooperation, culture and tax administration.