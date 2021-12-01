NEWS

Greece and Russia prepare for leaders’ meeting 

greece-and-russia-prepare-for-leaders-meeting

Ahead of next week’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis jointly chaired the 13th Joint Greek-Russian Interministerial Committee in Moscow on Tuesday with Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev.

Both sides signed a cooperation protocol including agreements the fields of tourism, energy, transport, scientific and technological cooperation, interregional cooperation, culture and tax administration.

