bulgaria-s-centrist-pp-party-seals-deal-for-coalition-government

Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, leaders of Bulgaria’s new centrist party We Continue the Change, react after the first exit polls during parliamentary and presidential elections, in Sofia, Nov. 14, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov].

Bulgaria’s new centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party said it had sealed a broad coalition deal with socialist, populist and centre-right lawmakers on Friday after eight months of political paralysis, raising prospects for a revival of anti-corruption reforms.

The agreement marks the departure of former centre-right premier Boyko Borissov, ousted from office in April after a decade-long rule in the European Union’s poorest member state.

PP’s leader Kiril Petkov, nominated as Bulgaria’s next prime minister, is expected to present the new four-party majority government on Saturday and face a vote in parliament as early as Monday, a party official said. [Reuters]