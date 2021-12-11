Decision on French frigates final, Defense Ministry says

Greece’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a government decision to purchase three French Belharra frigates is final.

It said that negotiations for the French vessels, worth about 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion), will be soon wrapped up so the deal can be ratified in Parliament.

On Friday, the US State Department announced the approval of a potential sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships for $6.9 billion to Greece alongside $2.5 billion worth of upgrades to the country’s existing Meko Class ships.

France’s armed forces on Saturday said that a contract with Greece for the supply of the French frigates had just been signed.

“Since we have been in discussion with the Greeks, the American offer is no longer on the table… We also signed the contract with the Greeks. It was initialled a few days ago,” the armed forces ministry told AFP.