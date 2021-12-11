NEWS

Decision on French frigates final, Defense Ministry says

decision-on-french-frigates-final-defense-ministry-says

Greece’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a government decision to purchase three French Belharra frigates is final.

It said that negotiations for the French vessels, worth about 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion), will be soon wrapped up so the deal can be ratified in Parliament.

On Friday, the US State Department announced the approval of a potential sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships for $6.9 billion to Greece alongside $2.5 billion worth of upgrades to the country’s existing Meko Class ships.

France’s armed forces on Saturday said that a contract with Greece for the supply of the French frigates had just been signed.

“Since we have been in discussion with the Greeks, the American offer is no longer on the table… We also signed the contract with the Greeks. It was initialled a few days ago,” the armed forces ministry told AFP.

Defense
READ MORE
us-state-dept-approves-potential-warship-sale-to-greece-pentagon-says
NEWS

US State Dept approves potential warship sale to Greece, Pentagon says

us-house-approves-defense-funding-bill-including-menendez-rubio-amendment
NEWS

US House approves defense funding bill, including Menendez-Rubio amendment

turkish-fighter-jets-fly-over-panagia
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia

Apache (photo) and Black Hawk helicopters of the US Armed Forces have arrived at Alexandroupoli in northern Greece for the NATO Atlantic Resolve training operations in the Black Sea and Eastern Europe.
NEWS

More US equipment arrives at Alexandroupoli

[InTime News]
NEWS

Army receives first delivery of M1117 armored security vehicles

police-seek-more-upgrades-to-evros-fence
NEWS

Police seek more upgrades to Evros fence