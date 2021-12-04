more-us-equipment-arrives-at-alexandroupolis

Apache (photo) and Black Hawk helicopters of the US Armed Forces have arrived at Alexandroupoli in northern Greece for the NATO Atlantic Resolve training operations in the Black Sea and Eastern Europe.

US helicopters and vehicles arrived in Alexandroupoli on Friday in what Greek and American officials described as the largest deployment of US forces through the northern Greek port to the Black Sea and Eastern Europe.

This week alone 73 helicopters and 995 pieces of equipment moved through Alexandroupoli, with the total number reaching 2,000 units at an operational cost to the US Armed Forces of an estimated $4.5 million.

Fifteen Apaches, nine Black Hawks and personnel are headed to Stefanovikeio in Central Greece, where the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade will conduct its winter training.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt cited the expanding strategic role and importance of Alexandroupoli port for Greece, the US and the region.