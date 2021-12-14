egyptian-fm-in-cyprus-to-meet-with-nikos-christodoulides

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was in Cyprus on Tuesday for a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, Shoukry will hold one-on-one with Christodoulides before extended discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions will touch upon, among other things, the bilateral relations between the two countries, the state of play in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region of the Middle East, the strengthening of regional cooperation, the Cyprus problem, the situation in Libya and relations between Egypt and the European Union. [Kathimerini Cyprus Edition]