NEWS

Turkey issues Navtex for Oruc Reis

turkey-issues-navtex-for-oruc-reis

The Antalya station issued a navigational telex (Navtex) late Thursday announcing that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will continue its seismic exploration mission in the sea area between southern Turkey and the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus through January 31.

Analysts say the Navtex is intended as a reminder by Ankara that its research vessel remains in the wider eastern Mediterranean basin where it has been conducting research (with some interruptions) over the past two-and-a-half months.

The move comes in the wake of Nicosia’s decision earlier this month to grant a license to ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum for hydrocarbon exploration in Section 5 of Cyprus’ declared exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which lies south, south-west of the island.

Turkey Security Cyprus Energy
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Turkey slams Cyprus over exploration license for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

nautical-geo-in-block-1-of-cyprus-eez
NEWS

Nautical Geo in block 1 of Cyprus EEZ

cavusoglu-accuses-greece-of-pushing-maximalist-maritime-claims
NEWS

Cavusoglu accuses Greece of pushing ‘maximalist maritime claims’

turkey-plans-more-drilling-off-cyprus
NEWS

Turkey plans more drilling off Cyprus

Officials observe Cypriot forces conducting rescue and counter-terrorism drills streamed live to monitors at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center during the ‘Nemesis’ exercise in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, center, shakes hands with Qatar Energy International Upstream and Exploration Manager Ali Al-Mana, right, and ExxonMobil Managing Director Varnavas Theodossiou after signing a deal for a second exploration license, at the presidential palace in Capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 10, 2021 [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias].
ECONOMY

Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy