turkey-issues-navtex-for-oruc-reis

The Antalya station issued a navigational telex (Navtex) late Thursday announcing that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will continue its seismic exploration mission in the sea area between southern Turkey and the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus through January 31.

Analysts say the Navtex is intended as a reminder by Ankara that its research vessel remains in the wider eastern Mediterranean basin where it has been conducting research (with some interruptions) over the past two-and-a-half months.

The move comes in the wake of Nicosia’s decision earlier this month to grant a license to ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum for hydrocarbon exploration in Section 5 of Cyprus’ declared exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which lies south, south-west of the island.