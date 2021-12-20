6,000 children aged 5-11 already vaccinated, official says

More than 40,000 children aged from 5 to 11 have been scheduled for Covid-19 vaccination and more than 6,000 have already been inocculated, a health official announced on Monday.

Marios Themistokleous, secretary-general for primary health care at the Health, also said that more than 500,000 booster appointments have been made in the last 10 days.

More than 6.9 million people in Greece have completed their vaccination, that is 65.7% of the general population and 75.2% of the adult population, he said.

The corresponding EU average is 67.2% of the general population and 78.5% of the adult population. [AMNA]