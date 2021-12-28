opposition-slams-government-as-covid-cases-skyrocket

Opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras accused the government of failure as new coronavirus cases were expected to skyrocket to an all-time high of between 15,000 and 20,000 on Tuesday.

“The scientists informed me of the expected evolution of cases during the holiday week last Wednesday. I asked for immediate measures. I wonder, didn’t the Maximos know? Or did they prefer to be liked rather than useful?” Tsipras commented in a post on Twitter, referring to the prime minister’s office at the Maximos Mansion.

Describing the situation in Greece as “critical,” the leftist leader went on to accuse the center-right government of “falling short” of what is demanded of it.

Earlier on Tuesday, SYRIZA also issued a statement accusing the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in particular of ignoring calls from the opposition and from experts for measures earlier to stem the spread of the virus.

“With a record of 9,284 cases yesterday, he refused to do what he was supposed to do yet again: He did not say anything about providing free rapid and molecular tests for citizens, increasing public transportation, changing the protocols at schools, strengthening the national health system, enlisting private clinics and expanding teleworking,” SYRIZA said in reference to the premier.

“The only person who is not outraged by the government’s incredible incompetence is Mr Mitsotakis himself, who continues to be on vacation, while the country is on the brink,” SYRIZA’s statement added.