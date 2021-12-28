‘Covid Free Wallet’ goes into operation

The Digital Governance Ministry on Tuesday activated the “Covid Free Wallet,” an online application that makes it easier for citizens to present their coronavirus vaccination or recovery certificates and their identity details when seeking admission to retail stores, restaurants, cafes, gyms and other leisure or entertainment venues.

“We noticed some difficulties in the inspection of certificates, as citizens also had to have their identity card with them to confirm the match. So, in order to serve them, while also protecting their privacy, we basically introduced a section of the police-issued ID that contains only the [holder’s] photograph, full name and date of birth. As of today, this is embodied in the certificate. One page will show the certificate and the other the identification data,” Deputy Minister Giorgos Georgantas told state broadcaster ERT.

The free app is available for download on smartphones and tablets at the covidfree.gov.gr website, as well as through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Users can store the document onto their device by scanning their certificate’s QR code or by downloading it as a PDF and clicking “Save to wallet.”

Multiple certificates can be downloaded onto one device to make it easier for families.