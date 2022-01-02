former-pm-simitis-celebrates-20-years-of-the-euro

Former socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis celebrated the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the euro by Greece, calling it a successful national goal.

“We achieved this success through the consistent efforts not only of our government but also those of wider Greek society. It was our national goal and we saw it through,” said Simitis in a written statement, before adding that “it was a victory that shielded our country in tough times. It was the right choice, at the right moment, achieved through national unity.”

He also pointed out that the Greek people have seen the value of the euro, that has not only acted as a great facilitator for the Greek economy but also improved everyday life.

“It was the first step of the endeavor for a united Europe. A goal that remains an unwavering need today, in the era of great geopolitical upheaval,” Simitis also stressed.

Simitis was Prime Minister, and leader of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) from 1996 to 2004.