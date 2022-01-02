Coronavirus: 17,633 new cases, 61 deaths, 626 intubated

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths and intubations increased slightly, authorities announced.

One in seven confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in February 2020 have been diagnosed this past week.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 17,633 from 30,010 the day before. There were also 61 deaths, up from 59 Saturday and 626 patients on ventilators, up from 620 Saturday and 624 last Sunday.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 36 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 63.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (1,803), followed by Thessaloniki (474).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,258,495 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 183,626 (14.6% of the total) since last Sunday, with 20,910 fatalities.