NEWS

PM, Putin thanked for return of Jewish archives

pm-putin-thanked-for-return-of-jewish-archives

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin in two separate letters for the return from Moscow of pre-World War II community archives. 

Putin announced the return of the archives – taken to Moscow after the end of the end of the war – during a visit to Russia by Mitsotakis last month. 

The largest part of the archives concerns the once-thriving Jewish community in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. KIS said their return will shed light on a “part of the Greek people, 60,000 Greek Jews that no longer exist, as they were displaced and exterminated in the Nazi death camps.”

“Our history is returning home at last,” it added, while expressing “warm congratulations” to Mitsotakis and appreciation “for this important achievement, which brings to a close a long-term struggle of Greek diplomacy.”

Diplomacy History
READ MORE
greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

dendias-marks-66th-anniversary-of-istanbul-pogrom
NEWS

Dendias marks 66th anniversary of Istanbul pogrom

[Twitter]
NEWS

Varvitsiotis: Greece would welcome Russian support in Hagia Sophia stance

European Union leaders may have hailed Joe Biden’s election as the return of a more traditional president to the White House, but this does not mean the transatlantic alliance will pick up where it left off before Donald Trump. [AP]
NEWS

Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide

foreign-ministry-important-to-keep-memory-of-holocaust-alive
NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Important to keep memory of Holocaust alive

athens-shrugs-off-turkish-allegations
NEWS

Athens shrugs off Turkish allegations