over-2-000-police-officers-test-positive-for-coronavirus

Over 2,000 police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, out of which most (825) of the cases have been identified in Attica, with this rise in cases leading Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Wednesday to assure citizens that this will not impede the police from carrying out its duties

“There is absolutely no issue in the operational capacity of the Hellenic Police, and especially the services that concern the safety of citizens. Indicatively, I want to report that the number of policemen currently hospitalized are 20 from a total force of 56,500,” reported Theodorikakos.

The statement comes after reports by Kathimerini that police departments are being strained by police officers being off duty due to coronavirus.