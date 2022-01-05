NEWS

Over 2,000 police officers test positive for coronavirus

over-2-000-police-officers-test-positive-for-coronavirus
[InTime News]

Over 2,000 police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, out of which most (825) of the cases have been identified in Attica, with this rise in cases leading Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Wednesday to assure citizens that this will not impede the police from carrying out its duties

“There is absolutely no issue in the operational capacity of the Hellenic Police, and especially the services that concern the safety of citizens. Indicatively, I want to report that the number of policemen currently hospitalized are 20 from a total force of 56,500,” reported Theodorikakos.

The statement comes after reports by Kathimerini that police departments are being strained by police officers being off duty due to coronavirus.

Police
READ MORE
passerby-finds-body-wrapped-in-blanket-in-menidi
NEWS

Passerby finds body wrapped in blanket in Menidi

[Intime News]
NEWS

Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo arrested over alleged beating

boxing-coach-accused-of-sexually-harassing-14-year-old-girl-arrested
NEWS

Boxing coach accused of sexually harassing 14-year-old girl arrested

[INTIME]
NEWS

Man who threatened to blow up himself, building faces multiple charges

man-accused-of-rape-arrested-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Man accused of rape arrested in Thessaloniki

Police handout photo.
NEWS

University squat cleared after 34 years