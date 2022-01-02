NEWS

Man who threatened to blow up himself, building faces multiple charges

man-who-threatened-to-blow-up-himself-building-faces-multiple-charges
[INTIME]

The Egyptian man who had threatened to blow up himself and his girlfriend, whom he had held hostage, with a gas canister Saturday, has been charged with one felony, abduction, and five misdemeanors.

The accused 34-year-old broke into the apartment of his Bulgarian-born former girlfriend in the Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas, home to many migrants, led her to his own apartment while threatening her with a knife and held her hostage. He threatened to blow up the whole apartment building with the liquid gas canister.

Police forces, including a negotiator, managed to arrest the man Saturday night.

The man appeared before an examining magistrate early Sunday afternoon and has been given time to prepare his defense.

Crime
READ MORE
man-accused-of-rape-arrested-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Man accused of rape arrested in Thessaloniki

Police handout photo.
NEWS

University squat cleared after 34 years

thessaloniki-court-rejects-turkish-extradition-request-for-convicted-drug-dealer
NEWS

Thessaloniki court rejects Turkish extradition request for convicted drug dealer

[Police handout photo]
NEWS

Dozens of guns, hundreds of coins seized in central Greece bust

[intime News]
NEWS

Officer sanctioned for not wearing mask

turnstiles-will-limit-free-access-to-universities
NEWS

Turnstiles will limit free access to universities