Man accused of beating wife remanded in custody

[Intime News]

The 34-year-old man who held his ex-partner hostage in her apartment in the Agios Panteleimonas district of Athens on New Year’s Eve has been remanded in custody, pending his trial, after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday.

The accused, an Egyptian national, is being prosecuted for the felonies of abduction and attempted murder, as well as the possession of explosives.

He also broadcast the beating live on his social media account. According to the victim, he video-called her 7-year-old son through her own phone so they boy would see him abuse his mother.

