NEWS

Greece earmarking 400 mln euros in extra aid to tackle energy cost

greece-earmarking-400-mln-euros-in-extra-aid-to-tackle-energy-cost
[AP]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the government would spend an additional 400 million euros to support households and businesses for the surge in energy prices in recent months.

“The emphasis is obviously on relieving households. But we also help businesses stay on track for growth, while maintaining valuable jobs. And, mainly, [we want] to avoid increasing the production cost and passing this on, in turn, to the prices of products,” he said in a televised statement on Friday.

“It is a brave but at the same time realistic aid plan. It helps in the present, but it does not endanger the future.”

This plan will soon be supported by another one, that will tackle energy savings in general, he said. This new plan will subsidise the replacement of the old electrical appliances which will then be recycled. 

“Our goal is for all Greek homes to operate with modern and more economical electrical equipment,” Mitsotakis said.

Energy Politics
READ MORE
pm-announces-new-measures-to-stem-energy-cost
NEWS

PM announces new measures to stem energy cost

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan attacks Cyprus over exploration license

[Menelaos Myrillas / SOOC]
NEWS

Jump in prices ‘temporary,’ PM tells parliament 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Main opposition leader asks for parliamentary debate on soaring prices

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, center, talks to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, next to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, prior a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a discussion with development economist Jeffrey Sachs on the second day of the 1st Athens ESG & Climate Crisis Summit held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and organized by Kathimerini. [Prime Minister's Office]
NEWS

Greece, Egypt key to EU energy security