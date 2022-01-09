Cyprus FM resigns, hints at Presidency bid

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, released a statement on Sunday revealing that he had tendered his resignation several days ago and hinted at a possible bid for the presidency at the 2023 elections.

“My resignation is the result of a series of events and statements, public and otherwise, that have recently unfolded and have seriously impacted the important role of the government,” stated Christodoulides, adding that “my goal has always been to implement policies free of untamed beasts and without the prevalence of those who bare their teeth needlessly.”

Christodoulides also discussed the upcoming presidential elections in 2023 and hinted at throwing his hat in the ring. However, he stressed that he is only interested in the presidency of Cyprus, and not of the ruling Democratic Rally political party and cited current Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades as a precedent for this setup.

“I can honestly state that I would be interested in the presidential elections of 2023, especially if my nomination can lead to broader co-operations,” said the outgoing minister, before concluding that “Cypriot society has no need of sharks, but a good captain that can unite broad political forces and build strong foundations for co-operations, both domestically and internationally.”

Ioannis Kasoulides, Christodoulides’ predecessor as Foreign Minister, will also succeed him at the post. Kasoulides is very experienced having served as head of the Foreign Ministry for a total of 11 years (1997-2003, 2013-2018).