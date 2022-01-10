NEWS

State Department affirms commitment to 3+1 mechanism

state-department-affirms-commitment-to-3-1-mechanism

Following reports of US reservations over the financial and environmental sustainability of the EastMed natural gas pipeline project, a State Department spokesman has affirmed Washington’s commitment to the 3+1 regional alliance scheme (Cyprus, Greece, Israel plus the US), while emphasizing that Europe’s energy independence is a key national security issue.

“At a time when Europe’s energy security is – more than ever – a question of national security, we are committed to deepen our regional relationships and promote clean energy technologies,” the spokesperson said in response to a question by Greek media. 

“The United States continues to strongly support regional efforts that enhance and promote cooperation and regional stability, including the 3+1 mechanism in which the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States participate,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to physically interconnecting East Med energy to Europe,” the spokesperson said, adding that the US is shifting its focus to electricity interconnectors that can support both gas and renewable energy sources.

According to the State Department official, Washington supports projects such as the planned EuroAfrica interconnector from Egypt to the island of Crete and the Greek mainland, as well as the proposed EuroAsia interconnector to link the Israeli, Cypriot and European electricity grids. 

“Such projects would not only connect vital energy markets, but would also help prepare the region for the clean energy transition,” the official said.

US Diplomacy Energy Cyprus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

US skeptical over EastMed pipeline plan

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (C) meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (L) during the Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. [Rafi Kotz/EPA]
NEWS

Greece, Israel, Cyprus agree to continue cooperation on energy projects

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey slams Cyprus over exploration license for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

turkey-eyeing-cyprus-natural-resources
NEWS

Turkey eyeing Cyprus’ natural resources

[AP]
NEWS

New UN Special Representative arrives in Cyprus

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek foreign minister ‘pessimistic’ over possibility of resolving Cyprus issue