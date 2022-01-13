NEWS

Fifteen arrested in Thessaloniki university squat raid to face prosecutor

fifteen-arrested-in-thessaloniki-university-squat-raid-to-face-prosecutor
[Intime News]

Fifteen people arrested on Wednesday during a police operation to clear a squat at the laboratory of pharmacology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were led before a prosecutor on Thursday.

Among those arrested are eight men and seven women, aged 20 to 39, including some university students. The case against them concerns the offenses of disturbing common peace, disobedience and violating laws on weapons and radio frequencies.

Officers who raided the premises found wooden poles and wireless communication devices.

Crime
READ MORE
lawlessness-strikes-again-on-campus
NEWS

Lawlessness strikes again on campus

man-arrested-as-murder-mastermind-may-be-victim-of-mistaken-identity
NEWS

Man arrested as murder mastermind may be victim of mistaken identity

six-arrested-trying-to-take-down-wall-in-athens-university
NEWS

Six arrested trying to take down wall in Athens university

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university, arrest 15

aueb-professor-assaulted-in-auditorium
NEWS

AUEB professor assaulted in auditorium

brains-behind-1997-murder-of-russian-hitman-nabbed
NEWS

Brains behind 1997 murder of Russian hitman nabbed