fifteen-arrested-in-thessaloniki-university-squat-raid-to-face-prosecutor

Fifteen people arrested on Wednesday during a police operation to clear a squat at the laboratory of pharmacology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were led before a prosecutor on Thursday.

Among those arrested are eight men and seven women, aged 20 to 39, including some university students. The case against them concerns the offenses of disturbing common peace, disobedience and violating laws on weapons and radio frequencies.

Officers who raided the premises found wooden poles and wireless communication devices.