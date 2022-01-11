aueb-professor-assaulted-in-auditorium

A professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business was assaulted by five unidentified assailants in an auditorium on Tuesday. The professor was in the middle of a lecture when the group attacked him. According to eyewitness accounts, when students attempted to intervene to stop the violence they were also targeted.

Early unconfirmed reports from the scene suggest that the attack was not politically motivated. Sources available to Kathimerini from within the Citizen Protection Ministry report that the professor believes that the attack was planned by three other academics with whom he has been feuding.