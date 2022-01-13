NEWS

Turkey ‘regrets’ Greek president’s comments on Pontic Greeks

turkey-regrets-greek-presidents-comments-on-pontic-greeks

Turkey said Thursday it regretted “baseless claims” by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during an event to present the design for the new “Hall for the Global Pontian Greeks of Sourmena,” where she describe the killings of Pontic Greeks as a genocide. 

“These allegations do not change the very fact that it was Greece that attempted to invade and occupy Anatolia, and that the Greek army committed barbaric crimes against humanity, especially against innocent civilians in the Western Anatolian region,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

“We would like to remind once again that in the face of these atrocities, which were also recorded in the report of the Allied Powers Inquiry Commission, Greece was obliged to pay a compensation, pursuant to the Article 59 of the Lausanne Peace Treaty,” it added.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Sakellaropoulou said that the “tragic end” of Pontic Greek presence in Anatolia, “with the methodical and systematic genocide with persecutions, massacres, attempts at violent Islamization and unspeakable barbarism, uprooted them from their ancestral homes and brought them to the path of becoming refugees.”

The Hall is expected to be built inside the former Elliniko airport in southern Athens.

Turkey History
READ MORE
People take part in a traditional torchlight procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia, April 23. [EPA]
NEWS

Biden to recognize Armenian genocide

[Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters]
NEWS

Biden told Erdogan he plans to call 1915 massacres of Armenians genocide, sources say

European Union leaders may have hailed Joe Biden’s election as the return of a more traditional president to the White House, but this does not mean the transatlantic alliance will pick up where it left off before Donald Trump. [AP]
NEWS

Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide

pm-putin-thanked-for-return-of-jewish-archives
NEWS

PM, Putin thanked for return of Jewish archives

greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

new-film-about-1943-kalavryta-massacre-angers-victims-descendants
CULTURE

New film about 1943 Kalavryta massacre angers victims’ descendants